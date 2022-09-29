NCIS season 20 episode 3 photo: Where are Torres, Dr. Grace?

If you haven’t heard the news as of yet, NCIS season 20 episode 3 is going to bring Dr. Grace Confalone into the picture. So how is the character back? Well, that may come in a rather unexpected form.

The image above gives you a first look at Laura San Giacomo from this episode (titled “Unearth”), and she can be seen alongside Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). We know that Grace has been working with him to conquer some of his demons, including his struggles with alcohol last season. It makes sense the two of them would be meeting up again, but why would the two of them be seemingly locked in a cage?

To say that this photo is strange is putting it lightly. It’s possible that NCIS brings Grace out into the field to help on a case and something goes awry; we have a hard time imagining that this character was simply okay to put herself in this position willingly. Or, that Torres wanted to turn a makeshift prison-of-sorts into a place to work through his issues.

If these two do find themselves stuck in this position for a long time, they are going to have a chance to talk through a number of their issues, right? If there is one thing that feels rather clear based on what we’re seeing here, this is it. Torres, as far as we can tell, is still struggling on some level and it makes sense — his real father barely spends any time with him, his father figure in Gibbs is gone, and the woman he loves in Bishop left over a year ago and as far as we know, the two have had zero contact. It’s a lot for him to take in.

What do you think is going on between Torres and Dr. Grace on NCIS season 20 episode 3?

