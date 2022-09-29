NCIS season 20 episode 3 photo: David McCallum returns!

If you wanted to get some great news in advance about NCIS season 20 episode 3, the wait is over: You will se more of David McCallum soon!

The photo above is one of the first images that we’ve got for this upcoming episode “Unearth” featuring the original series star as Ducky. We know that the character is not a weekly presence within the world of this show anymore, and that is what makes us appreciate him all the more. We’re always happy whenever he turns up and offers a little bit of wisdom on a case.

When it comes to this particular photo, he’s clearly collaborating with Kasie on something. The two characters have a good, natural rapport and a longstanding history — he is one of the reasons why she’s even with NCIS at this point! We don’t get enough scenes with the two of them and we’re certainly glad this one is here.

Of course, NCIS is going to have their hands full with a case in this episode, one involving artifacts being stored in a dead body. Given that Dr. Mallard’s title these days is historian, he could prove useful in better identifying some of these artifacts and understanding further why some of them would be stored in such a strange way (if there even is a way to understand all of that).

Rest assured, this will probably not be the last appearance from McCallum on the show this season. There is no specific timetable on when he will be back, but we do think that he’ll have some scenes spread throughout the season.

