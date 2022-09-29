Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, 9/28?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC alongside its spin-offs SVU and also Organized Crime? It goes without saying, but don’t expect another crossover anytime soon. Last week’s three-part installment was almost impossible to pull off logistically, and we tend to think it was exhausting for the cast and crew of all three shows.

Now that we’re on the other side of it, we can settle in a little bit more to what’s expecting — that includes new, standard episodes of all three of these shows, which will in fact be on the air tonight! There is a lot to dive into here across the board, and you’re going to see Shaw become more used to being a part of the team. Meanwhile, Rollins is going to work on recovering from the shooting, while Stabler has to deal with yet another tragedy.

You can take on synopses for all three shows below and remember, the shows are back to their standard schedule with Law & Order airing first.

Law & Order season 22 episode 2, “Battle Lines” – A politician’s daughter is found dead after an apparent mugging; once Cosgrove and Shaw start to unravel the details behind her trip, they realize this isn’t a random act of violence; Price makes a risky move; Maroun works to salvage their case.

SVU season 24 episode 2, “The One You Feed” – A group of teens terrorizing tourists has the SVU squad working overtime; McGrath teams them up with the Bronx gang unit to track down a crucial lead.

Organized Crime season 3 episode 2, “Everybody Knows the Dice Are Loaded” – As ground breaks on the city’s first casino, Stabler investigates the death of a friend whose refusal to sell his home on the site has stalled construction; Jet breaks in two new detectives; Bell splits her focus between work and her looming divorce.

