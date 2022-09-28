Ink Master season 14 episode 6 preview: Throat tattoos…

As we get set for Ink Master season 14 episode 6 next week on Paramount+, clearly the stakes are going to be taken up a notch.

This week, we saw DJ Tambe, Anthony Michaels, Tony Medellin, and Steve Tefft re-enter the competition. These are four former champions and just on the basis of that, you know how good they all are! Yet, getting thrown right into the fire several episodes in proved to be a challenge. Three out of the four champs were in the bottom this week, and Steve was ultimately sent out.

After going through all of this, we tend to think the winners are going to be a little more acclimated to the game and moving forward, they’ll be a little more focused and prepared. There was a lot of time spent in particular on Anthony wanting to do well in this competition for his son — just another reminder of why he is so easy to root for.

Can any of these winners supplant the remaining artists who have been there this whole time? That remains to be seen. We do think that DJ has to be considered the favorite immediately just because of his well-documented success. However, he’s never actually competed before as a singular contestant through a whole season; the first time he won, it was as a duo with Old Town Ink. We still want to say that Creepy Jason is the one to watch right now, mostly because he’s been so strong for almost the entirety of the season. Not only that, but he’s been thrown a ton of curveballs and tough designs, only to recover from almost all of them.

(We do want to say that Angel’s design — especially the llama — from this week has to be our favorite one of the whole season so far.)

The next challenge, per the preview this week, is going to be throat tattoos. Just like you’d imagine, that isn’t easy.

