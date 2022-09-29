Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Season 6 premiere talk

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? We know that there are so many important stories that are coming up around the bend.

Luckily, we are here to finally had down some good news, as the comedy is making its way back on the air! We know that it’s been a long wait, but we’re going to get a chance to see in a few hours closure to some pretty important stories. Take, for example, what happens to Georgie and Meemaw after they were arrested. Meanwhile, Mandy is going to be an important part of the world now, and that means meeting some other people in the Cooper family.

Below, you can check out the full Young Sheldon season 6 premiere synopsis now, just in case you haven’t seen it already:

“Four Hundred Cartons of Undeclared Cigarettes and a Niblingo” – George Sr. bails Meemaw and Georgie out of jail. Also, Sheldon and Missy meet Mandy (Emily Osment), and Mary feels unwelcome at church, on the sixth season premiere of YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Sept. 29 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

There is a lot to ponder about when it comes to this Mandy story in particular, largely because we haven’t heard much about her through The Big Bang Theory. As a matter of fact, it took a long time for Georgie to even show up on the original show. Family wasn’t always a big focus for Adult Sheldon, and that may be an indicator that there are some hard times coming for some of these characters. We know a part of that is true already based solely on what we know about his dad.

