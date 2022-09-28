Resident Alien season 3 premiere date hopes over at Syfy

Following the season 2 finale, are you going to see a Resident Alien season 3 over at Syfy — and when could it premiere?

First and foremost, it IS important to get the good news out of the way now: The Alan Tudyk led series is officially coming back for more! The renewal was announced this past summer, prior to the show officially coming back for its second half of episodes. As for why it was renewed when it was, it may have been to allow producers to get a jump on what lies ahead — also, to give viewers a certain degree of confidence in the long-term future.

After all, there is something important to remember here: Resident Alien is on a network in Syfy that is pretty well known for canceling shows a little bit too early. We would understand why viewers would be nervous! After all, we still remember what happened to Dark Matter, Krypton, and so many other shows. (There are far too many in here to list off.)

When we talk about a potential season 3 premiere date, the first thing to remember is that with past seasons, we saw them kick off in January. We’re sure that in a perfect world, a January or February start would be ideal for everyone behind the scenes. That’d also ensure that viewers don’t have to wait an extremely long period of time. With that being said, though, we also more than recognize that there are some legitimate fears that it will take longer.

Our feeling is simple: Give everyone plenty of time to ensure the quality remains the same. So long as that happens, nothing else even matters. We also don’t think that viewers would have any problem waiting if there was great stuff at the finish line.

