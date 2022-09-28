Succession season 4 premiere date: Jeremy Strong talks comedy

Succession season 4 is in the works, and at this point, many of you know already approximately when it will be back on HBO. It’s not coming back this year and instead, we could be waiting until the spring. It’s supposed to be coming on before June, so at least we’re less than nine months away … right?

One of the biggest pieces of evidence the show is full-steam ahead is that for now, Jeremy Strong looks like Kendall Roy. He dyes his hair to play the part; just look at his appearance at the Emmys this time versus what he looked like the last time the show was eligible at the awards show.

When season 4 premieres, rest assured that there will be more comedy — just don’t assume that Strong will be a part of it. There have been a lot of misconceptions out there about how the actor perceives his work, with some of it stemming from an oft-mentioned and controversial profile from the New Yorker. Does he actually understand the humor of the show? Here’s what the actor had to say to The Hollywood Reporter on that very subject:

“I mean, that’s ridiculous [that I don’t understand comedy] … That’s just ridiculous. Sometimes when I read it, I can’t stop laughing. Of course it’s a comedy. It’s a comedy, it’s a satire, it’s a tragedy. What I meant more [by my past New Yorker comments] was that I don’t treat it as a comedy in my lane. We’re all co-existing in the piece. I’m never trying to make a joke. I’m not on a sitcom. I’m investing in the reality of those given circumstances and treating it the way I would treat a drama. So that the stakes are real. It’s about investiture.”

It is worth remembering here that Kendall as a character takes himself seriously — yes, even when he laughs. The character would never perceive himself as a clown.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

