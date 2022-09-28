American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: If rumors are true

All signs do point to us getting confirmation on an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date in the near future. It’s mostly a matter of when!

If you missed it, let’s start here by looking at the reporting from earlier this week: Rumors that strongly suggest that the show is back on Wednesday, October 19 — just three weeks from tonight! It’s an exciting proposition, but it would also be super-strange for a show this well-known to have such a tight promotional window.

So if some of these rumors are true, we do expect a lot more in the way of promotion very soon. Think in terms of a trailer, a teaser, and all sorts of other stuff unveiled almost at once. Time will be of the essence and the folks behind the scenes at the network have no real reason to wait.

With this being said, we do also have to entertain a possibility: What if the season is being delayed? Maybe it was originally planned for October 19 and something has tripped it up closer to the finish line. This is why we haven’t circled anything for American Horror Story with a permanent marker right now; because production only started a handful of months ago, more time could be needed to make things perfect. It makes the most sense for the series to return to FX next month with Halloween coming up soon, but we’ve been around this TV block for long enough to know that crazy things do sometimes happen — and we’re better off being prepared for them.

No matter when it’s back, we just hope that this season lands as one of the better ones. The rumored New York City title and time period could prove interesting.

What do you most want to see when it comes to an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date at FX?

