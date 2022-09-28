The Blacklist season 10 filming update: Brimley is back!

For everyone out there who loves it when The Blacklist brings back familiar faces whenever possible, the following should be music to your ears.

In a new post on Twitter, actor Teddy Coluca confirmed that you are going to be seeing his role of Teddy Brimley back for at least one episode in season 10. On the surface, you could probably assume that you’d see Reddington’s torture-master back. However, there are a couple of reasons why this, at least to us, feels rather notable.

Watch our latest The Blacklist video! Take a look below to see some of what we had to say about the “Madeline Pratt” episode as a part of our ongoing re-watch. After you are done doing that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates — we’ll have them throughout the upcoming season.

First and foremost, remember that Coluca as an actor is a little bit busy these days. He’s a major part of Only Murders in the Building as Lester the Doorman, and that will make his schedule a little more packed once season 3 production begins. (We don’t expect that until either late this year or in early 2023.) Meanwhile, season 9 ended with Reddington getting a sense of peace after learning that Marvin Gerard was responsible for the death of Liz Keen. You could argue that he’d be done tracking down and stopping Blacklisters for a while.

Well, Marvin handing the list over to Wujing complicates things. Now, there are going to be a group of old Blacklisters out for revenge and we tend to think that Reddington’s hands will be rather full dealing with this for the relatively near future. If that does turn out to be the case, you better believe that a guy with Brimley’s particular skill set could prove useful. Here’s the big question: What sort of torture animal is going to utilize this time around to get what he wants?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Blacklist right now, including other details about the future

What do you want to see from Brimley on The Blacklist season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Great to be back for season 10. pic.twitter.com/n5STcRBJ4w — Ted colaluca (@ColucaTeddy) September 28, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







