The Rookie: Feds premiere ratings: How it compares to The Rookie

Today the first ratings officially came out for The Rookie: Feds, and there are immediately some causes for concern.

Following last night’s premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, the spin-off show generated just 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic. While these are just live ratings and will definitely improve once DVR and streaming factor in, it only managed 66% of the live audience of The Rookie season 5 premiere on Sunday. The two shows did average about the same in the demo, so we do consider that positive for now.

The biggest question mark for Feds is actually not how it fared this week, but rather how it’s going to do in the next few. Typically audiences drop at least 10% following a network TV premiere, and this is a show that needs all the viewership it can get. ABC has long struggled in this Tuesday-night timeslot, so there is already a lot that it has to overcome here. While Bachelor in Paradise is a pretty solid hit in the demo (it posted a 0.6 for the premiere), it’s also a pretty-different audience from Feds and we’re not sure how much it lent a helping hand ratings-wise. We know that ABC is putting some Rookie cast members like Nathan Fillion in early episodes of the spin-off, but it may not be doing too much to attract viewers.

The biggest thing that Feds has going for it right now remains Niecy Nash-Betts, who we know is a fantastic performer who can take on a lot of different things. Just look at what she did in Claws, or even her role in Dahmer, which just arrived over on Netflix. The more that this show can test her and give her interesting and surprising material, the better off the end result is going to be.

