The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 2: Lucy & Bradford appearing

Following this week’s big premiere, are you interested in learning more about The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 2? There is another installment coming next week, and it is one that will give us a better chance to see Simone’s story play out — while we also get to know a number of other people in her world.

Before we go any further here, though, let’s make it clear that once again, there will be a small crossover component to this episode. Melissa O’Neil (Lucy Chen) and Eric Winter (Tim Bradford) are each appearing in this episode, and we tend to believe that this is an intentional move to further ensure people watch the spin-off. What it has going for it is a solid lead-in courtesy of Bachelor in Paradise. However, Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. Eastern has been a hellish timeslot for years on ABC; we don’t want to sit here and guarantee that this show will do well in this spot.

Want to know more about the story? Go ahead now and check out the full The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Face Off” – Simone utilizes her informant to track down an arms dealer on the FBI’s Most Wanted list; and Brendon, against Laura’s advice, investigates a risky lead on a congressman. When Carter and Brendon each find themselves at a crossroads, they begin to question their futures on the team and their loyalty is tested. Cutty and Simone struggle to see eye-to-eye on how they are helping the community, while Tim and Laura find common ground with their similar no-nonsense approach to training rookies on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds,” TUESDAY, OCT. 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Tonally, we expect this show will have a good mix of comedy and drama. We know that Niecy Nash-Betts is more than capable of carrying a show; we’ll just have to see how the end product is around her.

