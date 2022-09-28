The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: New takeaways

If you are expecting news on The Wheel of Time and a season 2 premiere date soon, prepare to be disappointed. Based on what we’re seeing and finding out today, we could all be stuck waiting for a little while longer.

Today, the folks over at Amazon announced the premiere date for Jack Ryan season 3, which is one of their next high-profile series following the end of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. By virtue of announcing it now, it most likely signals that no other top-tier Prime Video show is coming before the end of the year. Why would they release two A-list shows right next to each other?

Also, it’s been speculated for a while that The Wheel of Time season 2 probably would not be coming this year, anyway. Even though filming wrapped several months ago, it’s important to remember here that this show has a lengthy post-production period due to all of the visual effects that are included after the fact. It’s actually why it got that season 2 renewal so early, and even that season 3 order earlier this year. Amazon is trying to ensure that there are as small a hiatus between each season as possible, while also being realistic on the timeline it takes to create a show this epic.

So while we may not be diving into this world again in 2022, we do remain cautiously optimistic that we will get a premiere date announcement a little bit later this year. If the idea is to get season 2 in either late winter or early spring (which is at least the hope at the moment), it makes a good bit of sense to start to get some of that information out there as soon as you can.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Wheel of Time right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Wheel of Time season 2?

When do you think that it is actually going to premiere? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







