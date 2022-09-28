Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date finally revealed at Amazon

For everyone out there absolutely eager to get some Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date news, we now finally have it!

Today, Amazon confirmed that the Prime Video series — and one of their bigger hits from years ago — will be back with its latest batch of episodes on Wednesday, December 21. By the time that it premieres, it will be over three years since the end of season 2. That is a long time to wait, no? There are eight episodes in the latest chapter of the series, and you can get some more news on what lies ahead courtesy of the synopsis:

Season Three of the action-thriller series finds Jack Ryan on the run and in a race against time. Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive, while preventing a massive global conflict. In addition to Krasinski, also returning for the third season are Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November, and joining the cast are new series regulars Nina Hoss as Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright.

Of course, we imagine that this season will be action-packed and intense … and we also expect that we’ll get a trailer at some point over the next month, give or take. Because we are still almost three months away from the show coming back, we don’t think that Prime Video will hurry anything else along when it comes to promoting the season. Yet, they really should try to take advantage of John Krasinski’s star power in whatever way they can.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Jack Ryan right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Jack Ryan season 3 over on Amazon?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







