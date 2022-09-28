Chicago PD season 10 episode 3 spoilers: Halstead’s connection

Next week on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see Chicago PD season 10 episode 3, and it’s a big one titled “A Good Man.” This is one that will have Jay Halstead at the center of the story … but does that mean that we’re at the end of the road for him? At some point, Jesse Lee Soffer will be saying goodbye … it’s just a matter of when that’s going to happen.

For this particular episode, what we can at least tell you is this: We’re going to see an important storyline that in some way, dives into Jay’s past. His military experience is a big part of who the character is, and we’re of course curious to see how that ends up factoring into this particular case. He’ll be able to form a bond with one of the victims, but will that help him to ensure justice is served?

If you want to get some more news, go ahead and check out the Chicago PD season 10 episode 3 synopsis below:

10/05/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team investigates a string of brutal pharmacy robberies and Halsted connects with one of the victims about their Army careers. Upton suspects there is more to the story and confides in Voight. TV-14

Here is the real question we have right now — is Upton suspecting there is more to the story with Jay than he’s letting on? Is she going behind his back; or, is this more about the robberies themselves? Rest assured, there’s going to be a lot of character drama within this Chicago PD episode to go along with whatever you see with the actual case, and of course this is the sort of thing that we want to see with this show the vast majority of the time it’s on the air.

