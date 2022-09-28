La Brea season 2 premiere: About that new sinkhole…

We’ve now made it through the La Brea season 2 premiere, and we’ve already learned a lot through the course of this first hour. Yet, we somehow have as many questions as we ever did in season 1. Take, for starters, the new sinkhole that opened up in 1980’s Los Angeles, one that seems to have altered the timeline in some way.

We know at this point that Josh and Riley are looking for a way to get out of where they are stuck in the past, but is going to 10,000 BC really going to be the solution? Where are all of the sinkholes going to lead? There’s so much that the show has to piece through but rest assured, there does appear to be a plan here!

In speaking on all of this further to TV Guide, here is at least some of what executive producer David Appelbaum had to say:

Well, what we know from Episode 1 is that it might offer a way for [Josh and Riley] to get to 10,000 BC, but going back to 10,000 BC isn’t going to be so simple, because they’re going to get sucked into the larger mystery of why the sinkholes are existing and who is behind them and can they stop them. So it’s not going to be so easy, just jumping back in and getting down there. It’s going to be a larger story that they’re going to be involved in, which is going to reflect on bigger ideas for the show.

The delicate balancing act that La Brea has can be described as follows: There is a real challenge towing the line here between being silly / next-level weird and presenting a mystery that makes sense. Through everything we get in this story, the latter will matter eventually. It does feel like the show has expanded its larger world in season 2, and the risk there is creating more confusion. Yet, there’s also a chance this could serve to tie a lot of things together — we’ll have to see how the writers execute it all.

