Bachelor in Paradise 8: What happened with Jill, Romeo, and Kira?

Tonight’s Bachelor in Paradise 8 premiere was strange, and we mean that especially when it comes to Jill, Romeo, and Kira.

The irony here is that these are three people from Bachelor Nation who we barely remember; yet, they were the focal point for most of the two hours. The biggest issue with all of this is that it felt like there was so much more to this story than we knew, and nobody really had any sense of what that was other than the three people involved. We know that Romeo and Kira have known each other for a long time; also, he and Jill have some sort of history where he helped her through a hard time. He connected with Jill early on in Paradise and then after that, Kira interrupted and took her drink. That led to an issue, as did Kira barging in on a conversation the two had later on.

Eventually, Romeo did tell Kira to leave the two of them alone, but that didn’t go great either since it led to an argument between Kira and Jill — one that left Jill in tears at the end.

One of the bigger issues here was Romeo himself, who didn’t establish many boundaries early on when it comes to what he wanted or how he didn’t want Kira. That didn’t come until closer to the end of the episode. That made Jill feel insecure and in general, we wondered considerably why there was so much arguing going on over a guy who was so closed-off through a lot of this. (Odds are, it had to do with there being roses involved at the very end.)

At the end of all of this…

Kira took all of this as a “signal” to move on — which meant flirting with Casey. (Yea, we barely remember Casey either.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

