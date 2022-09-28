Chicago Med season 8 episode 3 spoilers: A part of Hannah’s past

Next week on Chicago Med season 8 episode 3, you are going to have a chance to learn a little bit more about another important character. Yet, the show may still surprise in how they are presented.

For this particular episode (titled “Winning the Battle, but Still Losing the War”), you’re going to see Ethan working to help a pregnant woman — someone who just so happens to be tied to Dr. Asher somehow. Resolving that mystery is going to be one of many things we’re excited for within this episode, especially since there’s only so much about Hannah we know through her two stints. There is room to learn a little bit more!

Below, you can check out the Chicago Med season 8 episode 3 synopsis with more news all about what’s coming up next:

10/05/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Charles and Nellie clash over the treatment of a paranoid patient. Ethan treats a pregnant patient from Hannah’s past. Crockett and Vanessa help a man who needs a risky neurosurgery. TV-14

While we only know so much about the episode at this point, we know already that this is the sort of thing we do want to see from this franchise — a compelling batch of cases for sure, but also a chance to learn a little bit more about the doctors and nurses behind the scenes.

The idea of Charles and Nellie clashing, meanwhile, is hardly a surprise. We’ve seen Oliver Platt’s character have trouble with colleagues before, regardless of if they are a fellow or someone directly training under him. We do still have a lot of flashbacks to Dr. Reese from earlier on in the series — for the record, we still miss her very much since she brought a unique voice to the show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med, including the powerful story of star Marlyne Barrett

What do you think we’re going to see moving into Chicago Med season 8 episode 3 when it airs next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, we suggest that you also keep coming back for further updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







