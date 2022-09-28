Big Sky season 3 episode 3 spoilers: ‘A Brief History of Crime’

Following tonight’s big episode, are you curious to get some more insight on Big Sky season 3 episode 3? What sort of drama lies ahead?

First and foremost, let’s start things off with the title: “A Brief History of Crime.” This is a story all about more problems at Sunny Day Excursions, and ones that could cause Sunny to take a different course of action from what we’ve seen from her in the past.

Below, you can check out the full Big Sky season 3 episode 3 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

“A Brief History of Crime” – While investigating a scamming operation with Beau, Jenny discovers a connection to the crime that sends her reeling. Elsewhere, a camper at Sunny Day Excursions has gone missing, and Beau’s similarly stubborn daughter, Emily, is eager to solve the case. Yet, with Sunny determined to cover up loose ends, her digging might lead to more than she bargained for in the end. As all this and the hunt for the missing backpacker continue, Cassie and Denise run into a strange man on the side of the road who may just lead them down a new path on “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

In some ways, it does feel like the story at present is still building and we’re getting to know all the parties involved. This is going to take some time for a multitude of reasons, with the biggest one being that Beau, Emily, and Sunny are all so new to this world.

The best thing that you can hope for is that there will continue to be some surprises here and there and based on what we’re seeing right now, it does appear as though that will be the case.

