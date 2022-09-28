House of the Dragon spoilers: Is another time jump coming?

If there is one thing that definitely defines a lot of House of the Dragon at this point, it is all of the time jumps. We’re coming off of a major ten-year leap, one that caused many important characters, including Alicent and Rhaenyra, to be recast.

So are more of them coming? At this point, we recognize that it is fair to assume that this is just a way of things with this show.

Here’s what we can tell you, according to The Hollywood Reporter — by the end of the season, Alicent and Viserys’ son Aegon will be older than Alicent was at the start of the season House of the Dragon is a show that covers a lot of time but in doing that, it also manages to give you a tremendous sense of who these people are and the key events in their lives. Speaking to the aforementioned website, here is what executive producer / director Miguel Sapochnik had to say on the subject:

“No one ever said to us, ‘When’s the drama going to start?’ … There’s a real advantage to taking the time to get to know the characters because the investment is worthwhile. House of the Dragon season one is a slow burn. And it’s worth it because there’s enough in there to keep everybody interested, but we have purposely tried to move away from doing spectacle so that when we return to the spectacle we can do it properly.”

Will the show will play with time the say way in season 2? That remains to be seen but for now, we’re just glad that we’re not just seeing another carbon copy of Game of Thrones. Sure, there are similarities, but at the same time, Sapochnik, Ryan Condal, and the rest of the team are trying to do their own thing.

