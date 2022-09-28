Is Stargirl new tonight on The CW? We know that there’s a chance for all sorts of superhero storytelling in a matter of hours — the question is whether or not we’re going to get it.

Well, this is unfortunately where we have to hand down the bad news. There is no installment tonight, as the Brec Bassinger show is taking a one-week break before finding itself back on the air. It’s going to return on October 5, where it will continue the “Frenemies” saga in a notable way. Courtney is starting to shift away from some of her responsibilities, and there will be some mounting tension between Yolanda and Cindy. Everything is going to get messier as the show progresses, not that this should really be that much of a shock. Some of the stories that we’re seeing play out right now have been a part of the story for a good while.

To get a few more details now on what the future holds, go ahead and check out the full synopses for the next TWO episodes — plus a promo at the bottom of this article!

Season 3 episode 5, “The Thief” – SECRETS AND LIES – As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) continues to secretly help Cameron (Hunter Sansone), the team notices she’s pulling away from her role as the JSA leader. Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) approach Cindy (Meg DeLacy) with a proposition. Finally, Yolanda’s (Yvette Monreal) decision to follow her intuition leads her to make a shocking discovery. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Joel McHale, Joy Osmanski and Neil Hopkins also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Steve Harper (#305). Original airdate 10/5/2022. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 3 episode 6, “The Betrayal” – CLASHING FRENEMIES – After learning that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending time with Cameron, Pat (Luke Wilson) and Barbara (Amy Smart) go on a recon mission to see if the Mahkents pose a threat. Meanwhile, Sylvester (Joel McHale) steps in to fill the void left by Courtney, and tensions between Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) and Cindy (Meg DeLacy) reach new heights. Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Alfredo Septien & Turi Meyer (#306). Original airdate 10/12/2022. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stargirl right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Stargirl season 3 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







