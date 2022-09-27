BMF season 2 premiere date: More details soon?

We certainly know that a lot of people out there are hoping for a BMF season 2 premiere date — especially since we’ve waited so long already following the end of season 1.

So what can we tell you know? We already reported that the show is going to be returning in January, on the other side of the documentary series that is coming onto Starz in October. This is a long wait all things considered, but we tend to think that it’s going to be worthwhile. Season 1 brought a LOT to the table, and it also turned out to be one of the network’s bigger recent hits.

When in January will we get the show back? We hope that it’ll be in the earlier part of the month, but that’s a part of what Starz has to figure out right now, and there are a few steps that we imagine they’re going to take on the road to that. We feel like at some point in October / November, an official premiere date will be revealed. We know that there are plenty of good venues to announce it, whether it be Power Book III: Raising Kanan (currently airing) or the upcoming season of Power Book II: Ghost, which is hopefully going to premiere a little bit later this year.

Even though we know that 50 Cent is not renewing his overall deal at Starz, have no fear — BMF and the Power universe are safe. So long as the network wants to keep making these shows, they will stick around there. We wanna believe that all of them have a good bit of time left, given that the ratings are still great across the board. Also, they’re a big part of the overall Starz brand these days.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to BMF right now

What do you think we’re going to get when it comes to a BMF season 2 premiere date at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around — there are some other updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







