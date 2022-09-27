Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Big stuff ahead for Beth, Rip

As we slowly approach the Yellowstone season 5 premiere on Paramount Network, isn’t it nice to get more news?

For the sake of this article, we want to focus in particular on what’s happening with Beth and Rip, who are now married and with that come some changes. Rip is now living in the main house, for example, which is a pretty fundamental shift for a guy like him. While it’s true that he’s known John Dutton for ages, there is a pretty clear difference between the relationship the two of them had and the one that they are going to moving forward.

If you want to make sure you don’t miss any Yellowstone video coverage, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now!

When it comes to Beth and Rip specifically, it seems like the former’s past could pose some challenges in unexpected ways. In speaking on that further to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Cole Hauser himself had to say on the subject:

“What I like about what [Taylor Sheridan] wrote is that he slow burns this year with me and Beth … In the beginning, there’s some wonderful moments between the two of us, some stuff that she’s going through in her past, that she’s having to acknowledge for the first time, and me trying to help her through that.”

Meanwhile, here is just some of what Kelly Reilly added:

“The war feels internal this year for her. [She’s] haunted by the past, afraid for the future and fighting with all she has for the present moment.”

The thing for Beth is that we know that she’s a fighter; she will do everything that she can in a lot of situations to get the outcome she wants. Her struggle is allowing other people to help with some of that. In order to achieve this moving forward, she’s going to need to allow that vulnerability to settle in a little bit.

Related – Be sure to get even more news on Yellowstone now

What do you think we’re going to see for Beth and Rip moving into Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







