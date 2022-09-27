New Amsterdam season 5: Is Freema Agyeman, Helen returning?

Are we going to see Freema Agyeman return to New Amsterdam as Helen Sharpe at some point during season 5? Can we hope for it?

If you watched the premiere episode last week, then you know already that Sharpe is still gone, and it doesn’t seem like she will be back anytime soon. For the time being, she doesn’t even know for sure why she can’t carry Max Goodwin. All she knows is that she can’t, and she is struggling to figure out what it is that she wants moving forward from her life.

Now that we’ve said all of this, is there hope that she could figure this out before the end of the season? We at least hope so, but nothing is guaranteed. The only thing the producers have said is that Helen’s story is not necessarily done. This doesn’t mean that Agyeman will appear on-screen, but we do think there is a reason for hope.

With the character off-screen, though, the story will move forward. The end of the premiere hinted at a possible romance for Max and Dr. Wilder, but it’s a little too early to know anything there for sure. Ryan Eggold’s character still loves Helen, and we don’t think getting over what happened will be easy. This is a guy who wants to have an answer for everything and at the time of this writing, he firmly remains in the dark. That’s going to be a hard thing for him to handle.

Remember that this is still a long season — even with this being the shortest one on record in just 13 episodes overall, there is still plenty of time for the story to shift and change. We would assume that this will be one of the more serialized batches on record given that we are building towards a very specific conclusion.

Do you think there’s a chance we will see Freema Agyeman return to New Amsterdam during season 5?

