Chicago Med season 8 star Marlyne Barrett reveals cancer battle

For years Marlyne Barrett has been a heroic figure on Chicago Med as Maggie. She’s saved lives, been a loyal friend, and survived a battle with cancer.

Now, Barrett has revealed a difficult an emotional battle she’s had with the aforementioned disease. In a new interview with People Magazine, the actress revealed that she was diagnosed earlier this summer with uterine and ovarian cancer. She has already undergone chemotherapy ahead of an eventual hysterectomy. According to TVLine, Barrett has continued to film scenes for the NBC drama, and her medical condition has had zero impact on her on-screen role.

In the People interview, Marlyne makes it clear that continuing to work on the show has been important to her, especially as a source of piece during a difficult time:

“Work brings me a lot of joy right now … It brings me a lot of reprieve to think about something other than, ‘When is my next chemo shift?’ and ‘How am I going to hug my children?’”

Barrett also revealed in the interview that Maggie’s cancer storyline on the show did make it more important for her to come out and discuss what is going on in her real life:

“I’m an extremely private person, but I felt a responsibility to tell my story. When my character went through breast cancer, I had a sea of people reach out to me through social media. They brought me courage, and so I felt a sense of inevitability to meet their hearts where they met me.

“We as human beings are so scared to face the mortality of life, or to even pronounce the word cancer … But we have so much more strength inside of us than we think.”

We are sending Barrett nothing but the best as she continues her fight, and we’re sure that the entire One Chicago community is right there with us. She’s been a wonderful performer and a great force of positive energy behind the scenes; let’s all hope that she wins this battle head-on and continues to do what she lives every Wednesday night on NBC. She’s already a hero personally for coming out and sharing her truth. (Photo: NBC.)

