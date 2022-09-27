Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: February, March consideration

We should start off this article by noting this: Of course, we want Ted Lasso season 3 to premiere at some point before February. Heck, for most of the year we were operating under the assumption it’d be back this fall! That was the initial plan but unfortunately, we know that plans change. There have been delays for multiple reasons and now, here we are, stuck with the Apple TV+ show in limbo.

Let’s be clear that there aren’t exactly a lot of advantages for us when it comes to the delay … but is there an advantage for Apple in terms of viewership? There is an interesting discussion to be had here, and it starts with the following question: Is there a chance that they can find more viewers in the next few months?

You can easily make the argument at this point that Ted Lasso is already omnipresent in society, especially right now. The show just won a ton of Emmys, there are Ted costumes popping up in several Halloween stores worldwide, and AFC Richmond is set to be a part of the latest FIFA video game. This is not some under-the-radar streaming show anymore and yet, maybe the streaming service will try to turn a negative (the delay) into a positive.

What’s one of the ways that they could do that? It’s pretty simple: By premiering the show in late February and getting as many potential American football viewers interested in it. Create a large campaign during the playoffs and pay top-dollar for a Super Bowl commercial. Apple certainly has the money to do it, and you may be able to find viewers here that you aren’t already getting. After all, the prestige crowd is already watching, as are a number of pop-culture junkies. Getting real sports fans could be one of the last remaining frontiers to explore.

