Reasonable Doubt season 1 episode 3 return date: What’s next?

After what you’re seeing on the two-episode premiere today, do you want to know more about Reasonable Doubt season 1 episode 3? If so, we are absolutely happy to help.

The first thing that we should note here, of course, is when the show is coming back: In just one week! The release schedule here is relatively similar to what we’ve seen from a number of other Hulu shows over the years. They start off with a couple of episodes to get you hooked and then after that, they shift over to more of a weekly format. It’s a smart programming strategy, and one that we imagine they’re going to maintain for the near future.

While there’s no guarantee that Reasonable Doubt will be a hit, we think there’s a reasonable (pun intended) chance that it will be successful. For starters, you’ve got a great cast, and then you have the presence of Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore behind the scenes. These are two people who know a good bit about producing hit television that can cross genres and divert expectations.

For a few more details, check out the official Reasonable Doubt season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

As Brayden’s newly appointed defense attorney, Jax and the team dive in, gearing up for the preliminary hearing. Lewis and Jax come together to help Naima. Damon and Jax decide to be friends after she helps him with a problem.

Because we are SO early in the season, there are going to be a lot of other twists and turns that you’ll have a chance to see throughout. We suggest that you prepare for that, plus also opportunities to see this show dive into all sorts of subject matter. Given that the show is coming out around the same time as The Handmaid’s Tale, we at least know a lot of people are watching Hulu right now. Fingers crossed that this helps the show tremendously.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Reasonable Doubt right now

