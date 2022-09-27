Bachelor in Paradise 8 premiere video: Michael A.’s arrival

Tonight on ABC the Bachelor in Paradise 8 premiere is going to arrive — why not learn more about it now?

If you look below, you can see a sneak peek that focuses primarily on the return of Michael A. to the franchise. Remember when he was suspected to be a future lead after his time on Katie Thurston’s season? That was some time ago and now, he’s hitting the beach in Mexico. We know that he’s going to be a hot commodity for a lot of people there, given that he has a notable backstory, he’s extremely popular, and he had a very positive presentation through Katie’s season. We know that these things do not dictate the long-term future, but at the same time, they can be positive indicators of a good first impression.

What surprises us the most here is seeing Michael’s first interaction with Jesse Palmer (who wasn’t the host back on Katie’s season), where there’s some commentary on the time Michael has spent in the gym since he was last on TV. He’s jacked! Apparently, someone sent him the memo that big muscles are a Bachelor Nation essential these days; hey, if makes him feel better, more power to him.

We anticipate that the premiere tonight is going to be nothing short of absolute chaos, given that there are going to be so many people confined to a pretty small beach and within that, there’s a chance for a lot of messy relationships. A lot of these people will be meeting for the first time; however, there may also be some preexisting relationships that play out and that could be a source of some drama in itself.

Related – Be sure to get some more Bachelor in Paradise 8 news right now!

What do you most want to see moving into the Bachelor in Paradise 8 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other news — there’s a lot coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

A little ✨self-improvement✨ and a trip to the beach could be the perfect combination for finding love. Watch the #BachelorInParadise premiere TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/oUi7OfPkL0 — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) September 27, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







