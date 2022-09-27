FBI: International season 2 episode 3: ‘Money is Meaningless’

There are a couple of cool things we can say in advance about FBI: International season 2 episode 3. Where do we start?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that we’re getting a pretty-cool setting within this hour in Mallorca. The production team can have a lot of fun creating this location but unfortunately, no one on the Fly Team is there on vacation. Instead, they have (of course) a difficult and brutal murder investigation to get into, and it’s one that will prove to have some significant family complications as well.

Want to know a little bit more? Then we suggest you go ahead and check out the full FBI: International season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Money Is Meaningless” – The Fly Team is off to Mallorca when an American is found brutally murdered on the estate of her powerful father-in-law, on CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Oct. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Sure, this may not give away all that much when it comes to any character sideplots, but does it really need to? The main goal here with the synopsis simply to set the table for some of the challenges for the team as a whole. When you consider the site of this murder, we don’t exactly think that the Fly Team is going to get easy access to everything that they want. They’ll have to contend with that, plus a handful of other unexpected challenges over time. This is the sort of episode that from top to bottom could focus on a resolution; we’ll be able to better judge any long-term ramifications after the fact.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI: International right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI: International season 2 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates we don’t want you missing. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







