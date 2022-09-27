FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Kristen’s past!

Next week on FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 3, you’re going to see a story titled “Succession.” Unfortunately, this is not one that will feature Logan Roy. Instead, this is a case that begins with a heist and from there, we’re going to have a chance to learn a lot more about Kristin. Prepare for a case full of twists and turns, and also one that could give us some necessary character insight. Isn’t this the sort of stuff we crave from this show?

If you want to get a few more details now, go ahead and view the full FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Succession” – After a heist in the Diamond District leaves three dead, the team’s search for the fugitives reveals a dangerous connection to Kristin’s undercover past in Miami, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Oct. 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Over the course of this episode, we of course tend to think that there’s a lot of action — and beyond that, a chance to give Alexa Davalos some great material. What has to be great about undercover storylines is the potential for an actor to effectively play a role within a role. She’d still be Kristin if we actually get to see her undercover within this episode, but just with an interest twist on it. This is a test of her skill, and we’re excited already to see how all of this is going to play out over time. Go ahead and prepare for some great stuff moving forward!

