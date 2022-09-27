SEAL Team season 6 episode 3 photo: New look at Omar Hamza

As you get yourselves prepared now for SEAL Team season 6 episode 3 on Paramount+ this weekend, why not meet a new face?

If you look above, you can see a first look at Omar Hamza, the newest member of Bravo played by Legends of Tomorrow actor Raffi Barsoumian. This is someone who is coming on board the team with a great deal of experience, and this could be tied in some way to the larger evaluation of the team as a whole. There is a chance that you end up seeing Bravo shut down altogether by the end of this season, and we know that nobody involved wants to see that happen.

Do we think that Omar is a qualified, valuable asset to the team? 100% we do, but at the same time there is going to be inherently some tension here. That comes as a direct result of him having his own way of doing things. He’s been a very successful operator elsewhere, so will he, Jason, Ray, and Sonny mesh? That’s something we will have to figure out more over time.

The unfortunate truth for all of these guys is that they won’t have much in the way of a trial run to get to know each other better. Instead, they are going almost STRAIGHT into the fire moving forward. Season 6 episode 3 is going to revolve around Bravo being sent off to Northern Syria, where they are going to tackle a really difficult assignment. This is a very dangerous place where there aren’t a lot of American troops stationed, and the entire crew could be a little bit spooked in the first place. They all know that anything can happen the moment you step out in the field, but there’s a difference between knowing that and then seeing what happened to Clay.

