NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 spoilers: Big Deeks episode ahead?

If there’s one thing we of course want to see on NCIS: Los Angeles season 14, it is getting a chance to learn even more about our characters. It is weird to say that given that we know so much already about some of these people, but there’s always room to dive into some of this stuff a little bit further.

For the sake of season 14, the person in question may be none other than Marty Deeks! Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer R. Scott Gemmill had the following to say about getting a long-awaited “Deeks, M” episode (or something like it at some point:

I think, actually, it’s probably time. I just have to make sure that Eric [Christian Olsen] doesn’t write it himself. He writes [an episode] usually once a year.

Why does Olsen need to not write this one? It probably has to do with the amount of time he would be required to spend on-screen for this episode and a heavy workload as a performer. It’s also one of the reasons why actors don’t usually have enormous roles in the episodes that they direct … but this is just our theory.

In general, we’ve seen Olsen do some really incredible stuff over the course of the series, especially when it comes to allowing Deeks to be vulnerable and break down some of those expectations of prototypical action heroes. This is a big part of what makes this show so great, and also what makes Deeks stand out from the pack.

We’ll see what the future holds; for now, remember that in the early going, one of the big priorities for season 14 is going to be locating Hetty. There is absolutely a lot going on here and questions that need to be answered.

