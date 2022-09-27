Dancing with the Stars 31: Did Wayne Brady dominate week 2?

Going into Dancing with the Stars 31 week 2, we had really high hopes for Wayne Brady. For starters, he closed the night! This show does often save the best for last, so we had this feeling that the comedian / host would come out and totally kill it.

Was that actually the case in the end? Well, Wayne came out and completely killed this! He came out and rocked a performance to the Elvis classic “Burning Love” with high energy, great technique, and even a real take on the Elvis character. Wayne put his all into this, which really isn’t a surprise given that this is a guy so used to being adaptable and performing on stage. (Is there anything that Wayne Brady can’t do at this point? We wonder.)

The thing about Wayne is that even if his performance wasn’t perfect, we still don’t think that he would spend all that much time worrying about it. He’s got an enormous fan base and there’s a reason why we said even before the season that he’s going to be a favorite to win. It’s just hard to envision a scenario where he doesn’t go far so long as his knees holds up. (He has shown a little extra care with that, and the judges advised him to take care and that this is a marathon, not a sprint.)

In the end, Wayne and Witney Carson ended up with a total score of 32, which tied them at the top of the leaderboard. Clearly, the judges were not too keen on giving out a score higher than an 8 tonight, which we get since they want to show a full journey.

