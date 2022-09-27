9-1-1 season 6 episode 2: The mystery of Athena’s father

We knew going into 9-1-1 season 6 episode 2 that we were going to get a story chock full of emotion. Even still, this brought us more than expected.

So what transpired? There are a lot of different events from start to finish. Take, for starters, the aftermath of the accident last week. Athena’s father ended up having his life in limbo, and at the end of the episode, it still remained unclear if he would survive or not.

Yet, this life-or-death situation still wasn’t the most dramatic thing that we saw within this episode, as that went to what was discovered within the walls of her parents’ home: A body. There’s something that happened there a long time ago, and it may be tied to the very event that caused Angela Bassett’s character to want to be a police officer in the first place.

Now, we just have to sit around and wonder who was responsible for this. Was it Athena’s own father, or someone else within her family? There may be a whole lot more to this story than what we currently know and honestly, that’s a big part of what makes this so interesting right now. This is a chance for us to explore a different part of Athena’s past, and the real challenge for her here is that this is not one where she’ll have all of her memories properly intact. Who out there remembers every single then from when you were a child? It’s going to be a fascinating story to watch, especially since she and Bobby could work on getting answers together.

Beyond all of this, we do think it’s time Hen figures out exactly what is next for her career-wise. She may have to give something up if that means she gets to come home safely at the end of every day.

