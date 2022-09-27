Succession season 4 premiere date: What to hope for this year

Is it realistic to get a Succession season 4 premiere date announcement this year — and if not that, what else could we learn? We tend to think there’s at least a lot to get into here.

The first thing that we should get into here is rather simple: The fact that HBO will not rush into anything through the rest of 2022 with this show. We know already that season 4 will not be premiering in the near future and personally, we think that a spring 2023 launch makes the most sense. That puts the show in the Emmy window, and at the same time, gives everyone the time necessary in order to finish filming. There’s a lot of stuff to be considered here before a date could even be announced.

Now, we will go ahead and say this: We do personally think that HBO is going to want to release something over the next few months. They all know just how popular Succession is, and we think that they’ll want to issue a reminder that it is coming back.

Will it be something substantial? Not necessarily. They may not issue much of a formal premiere date, or even a full-fledged teaser. The most important thing right now is that the network figures out a way to get even a ten-second preview out there to remind viewers that it’s coming back. Basically, employ a similar long-term marketing strategy to what we’ve seen with House of the Dragon.

At the moment, the most important thing for Succession is that HBO allows it all the time needed, and they find a new way to reinvent the story as suggested at the end of season 3. The worst-case scenario is that you don’t live up to the sky-high expectations that are out there.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Succession season 4, no matter when it premieres?

