Stranger Things 5 premiere date: Possible venues for a reveal!

If you are like us, then we tend to think you’re excited for a Stranger Things 5 premiere date — even though it is far in the distance still.

Even with that being said, we’re absolutely still going to have some conversations about when it could be announced, or what some of the best possible venues are for it. Is there any one realistic thing to hope for here?

We’re coming off Netflix’s annual Tudum event, and it’s with that in mind we are wondering if we’re going to be getting something more from that venue in 2023. Wouldn’t that be a nice thing to see? We tend to think so for so many different reasons. For starters, filming should be well underway at that point, so we’re going to have an opportunity to see and at least get a few teases from what the Duffer Brothers are up to with a cast. There may not be a premiere date announced at that time, but we could very well see a premiere window. We are hoping that the final season will launch in 2024, but we’ve come to recognize that there is no guarantee that this will be the case. This show takes so long to not only film, but also put together after the fact.

Beyond of course a premiere date announcement at Tudum, we wouldn’t be surprised if there was at least some information revealed around Comic-Con next summer, as well. If the series does really return in 2024 (we’d love to see it in the summer), it does feel like those are the best two places to make some sort of news happen. Otherwise, you’re left to largely do it on your own. Sure, Netflix can do that; they can really do anything they want when you think about how popular Stranger Things is. They could announce something whenever they want!

