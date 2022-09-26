American Horror Story season 11 premiere date talk, cast hopes

We’re another day closer to an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date; yet, that’s also another day to ask questions. Take, for example, why FX hasn’t even announced an official month, let alone a date.

Beyond that, there’s also the issue of the cast. Why not announce that either? We’ve heard some rumored names already, including franchise staple Billie Lourd and the return of Zachary Quinto for the first time in years. The earlier we can get more info, the sooner we can all get more excited — and that is the big thing that makes the current progression of things so baffling.

Do you want to watch our finale review for American Horror Stories season 2? If so, take a look below! Once you are done with that, go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates the rest of the way.

One name that hasn’t been announced for the cast is Dylan McDermott, which makes sense given that he is currently full-time on FBI: Most Wanted. We could envision him doing a one or two-episode gig on the show if his schedule still allows, but we’ve yet to hear anything suggesting that this is going to happen for season 11.

Nonetheless, in an interview with E! News the Murder House alum makes it abundantly clear that he will work with him again in just about any form:

“I trust him completely … He’s given me such incredible roles. I mean, look at Hollywood. No one else was gonna give me that role. But Ryan Murphy, he completely saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself, honestly.

“Ryan and I, we just have a shorthand with each other. I speak to him freely, he does to me … I think I have delivered for him over the years. I want to continue to create an interesting characters. So I can’t wait for more.”

If McDermott does get cast in another season, this is one of those things that could be well-suited as a surprise. As for a premiere date, though, just give us that already! All indications are still that it is coming this fall, and it is really a matter of when.

Related – Interested in seeing some more American Horror Story updates?

Who do you want to see taking part in American Horror Story season 11, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







