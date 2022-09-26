Dexter: New Blood season 2: Showtime still open to possibility

Is there any enthusiasm out there for a Dexter: New Blood season 2, or a spin-off under some different name? When the first season concluded, we know there was chatter online about the possibility.

As for the reason behind that, it was tied primarily to the way in which Harrison Morgan’s story ended. (Warning: Spoilers ahead.) After killing his father Dexter, Harrison has a chance to escape and start a new life somewhere else. He didn’t have the same Dark Passenger as his father, but there were still demons and issues he was struggling with. They could resurface somewhere is.

For the record, it does still seem as though Showtime is open to the possibility of this, though they are not saying much at the moment. Just go ahead and look at what Showtime Networks president Gary Levine had to say per TVLine:

“It’s too soon to say [on another season]. We’re still basking in the glow of the limited series, which was everything we hoped for.”

By this, we think Levine means mostly that New Blood generated a ton of viewership and subscriptions for the premium cable network, and we do think it was also meaningful early as a launching pad for another one of their shows in Yellowjackets. This was a real help in making sure that got off to a good start.

From our vantage point, though, we just don’t see the reason or need for a New Blood season 2. After all, it’s hard to envision that many people wanting to watch a show set in this world without Dexter Morgan involved.

