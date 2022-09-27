New Amsterdam season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Explosive wedding!

It wasn’t all that long ago that we were hoping to see a wedding in New Amsterdam between Max and Helen and, as so many of you already know, that didn’t come to pass.

As we look towards next week’s season 5 episode 3, it does appear as though a major ceremony is going to take place, though it’s not one involving one of the major characters. Instead, “Big Day” will revolve around a wedding ceremony that has an explosive twist — and we mean that in more ways than one. This wedding could end up impacting a lot of the characters in a multitude of ways, so be sure to strap in and prepare yourselves.

For more, go ahead and check out the full New Amsterdam season 5 episode 3 synopsis below:

10/04/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : An explosion at a wedding ceremony sends a stream of injured partygoers into New Amsterdam. While Max and Dr. Wilder scramble to find a rare blood type to save the groom, Reynolds and Bloom treat a couple with bizarre injuries. While helping a young girl out of a catatonic state, Iggy learns the truth about the wedding. TV-14

If there is a single way that we would describe this storyline in advance, it feels a lot like something that the writers were super-intent on doing going before the show said goodbye. It could be a concept episode in that way, where the bulk of the action is themed almost entirely around the wedding and we see how all of these people work to contend with this — while handling everything in their personal lives all at once. Because this final season is the shortest one that we’ve had for the show in a good while, it does feel like things are going to move quickly. They almost have to in that sort of way.

