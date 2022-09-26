The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 4: Elisabeth Moss’ tease

With The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 4 coming Wednesday at midnight on Hulu, we know there is a lot to prepare for! June and Serena are back in close proximity to one another, and this could set the stage for some showdowns like we haven’t seen before. It’s certainly a different dynamic; Gilead is still very much involved and yet, two of the central characters are now outside of its borders.

So how will the rest of the season shape up? Leading into episode 4, why not hear from Moss herself?

As you can see from the video below, the actress made an appearance on The View today and within that, opened up about her character’s struggle. She has started to fully understand now that killing is not going to be the way to solve all of her problems, so there may have to be a different direction that she takes in order to get some justice. She is still vastly outnumbered when it comes to how many people are in Gilead! We also think that she is acutely aware of the fact that Mayday can be useful, but even they won’t be there as a resource every single second of the day.

Moving forward, we do still think that June will be fighting to stop Gilead dead in its tracks. However, the other big problem at the moment is Serena’s aforementioned move in Toronto. If she is able to influence people north of the border, then her influence is starting to spread in some dangerous and unexpected ways.

