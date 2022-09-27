NCIS season 20 episode 2: Does McGee have a secret?

By and large, NCIS season 20 episode 2 was a pretty funny hour of TV with no major consequences on the future. We got a small slice of Timothy McGee’s personal life courtesy of the case of the week, which required him to try and infiltrate a group of dads from his children’s school.

What we were shocked to learn was that during this episode, some of these dads had a tendency to get together and talk through their problems … all under the guise of fantasy football. Sean Murray’s character was handed the football and asked to share something that was on his mind as a father. At first, he was resistant; then, he took off his glasses, inhibiting the NCIS team from hearing him thanks to the bug planted on them here. He was about to say something about his personal life, only to be interrupted by a message on his phone.

The big question here is whether or not this message from McGee would have been important — after all, it’s clearly not something he wanted anyone at work to know. We suppose that it’s possible there could be trouble for him and Delilah, who did not appear in this episode … but that feels unlikely. We could see it more having to do with his insecurities about being a dad or even some of how he is struggling without having Gibbs around.

No matter what the message is, we just hope that it is revisited later this season. You can’t leave us lingering on this mystery forever, right?

