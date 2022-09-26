Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Split-season possibilities

Of course, there are a number of things to look at when it comes to a Squid Game season 2 premiere date, and it goes beyond a specific day.

Over the past year, we have seen a small change in focus when it comes to how Netflix programs some of their hit shows. Stranger Things aired in two separate batches, and it was announced over the weekend that the new season of YOU will be split up in some shape or form.

Want to make sure that you don’t miss any upcoming Squid Game season 2 videos? If so, we highly suggest you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now. We don’t want you to miss anything that we’ve got coming up!

So is there a chance that we’re going to see something similar here when it comes to Squid Game? We do think there is a good case to be made for this at the moment.

Where do we begin here? Well, a lot of that starts with Netflix wanting to release content as soon as they can. Releasing the show in halves means that they could put the first part out there before the second half is wrapped up behind the scenes. There is also a significant financial reason for them to want to do this: If people subscribe to the service primarily to see Squid Game, this is a way to at least get a couple of months out of the show. That’s not something that they would be able to get otherwise.

We know that in general, Netflix seems to be against the idea of putting out episodes weekly for any of their shows. However, we do think the split-season model could become more of the norm with some of their other shows; we’ll just have to wait and see what that looks like as more and more hits get return dates and more promo behind them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Squid Game right now

What do you think: Is Squid Game season 2 going to be split up to some degree?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates all about the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







