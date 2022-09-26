Bachelor in Paradise 8 premiere spoilers: Lace Morris’ ‘birthday’

With the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise 8 coming to ABC tomorrow night, we’re thrilled to be getting a hilarious look ahead.

Remember Lace Morris? We’re sure that a lot of you who are longtime fans are more than familiar with her. She hasn’t been on the series for several years; back in season 3 she was engaged to Grant Kemp, but things didn’t work out for them in the end. She was also known for some of her drunken antics, but that was a long time ago! This is a chance for her to change the narrative a little bit.

One thing that is still intact for Lace right now is her sense of humor, and also her willingness to do whatever it takes. In a sneak peek over at People Magazine, she realizes that nobody is giving her any attention and with that, she decides to fabricate a story that it’s her 32nd birthday. Wells Adams is aware of what’s happening, but she is seemingly the only one who is.

Maybe there are some people out there who are annoyed by this and consider it a little extra. For us personally, it’s genius. There is so much gamesmanship that goes into this show and Lace is already entering it with a major disadvantage. A lot of the people from recent seasons already know each other one some level, and they will naturally hover to the people who think will allow them to have the most relevance. Lace has to work that much harder in the early going. She can be messy, but we do hope that this experience can work for her; we like stories that catch us totally by surprise.

