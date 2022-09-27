Dancing with the Stars 31: Who was eliminated, week two?

Who was eliminated on tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 31 episode? We already know that we have a pretty great cast and before the show tonight even started, we recognized who was almost certainly safe. Wayne Brady is a favorite to win the whole thing, while Charli D’Amelio has a big social following and is probably the best technical dancer of the bunch. Joseph Baena would likely be okay following the news about Daniella Karagach testing positive; he was facing a difficult situation and we think that viewers would be sympathetic towards that.

So who was in more danger? Entering tonight, we were concerned about Vinny Guadagnino given that he was one of the worst dancers by far in the premiere — and he was also performing with a brand-new pro. There’s a bit of a transition that can happen there. The results early on are just hard to predict, mostly because some people are going to have larger fan bases than others. Take, for example, Heidi D’Amelio — will she have a big voting block because of her daughter?

At the end of the show tonight, Wayne, Charli, and Gabby Windey were at the top of the leaderboard — which wasn’t much of a shock since they’ve all shown a real knack for the technique and performance aspect of their routines. The real concern was for Cheryl Ladd, who made a number of mistakes on her way to a last-place finish with the judges.

The Bottom Two – It was Cheryl Ladd facing off against Teresa Giudice. One of the two of them would be staying, whereas the other would be going home. This is a tough one because Cheryl was clearly worse tonight, but long-term, we’d like to see her around longer.

In the end, tiebreaker Len Goodman agreed: Teresa was eliminated tonight!

