Dancing with the Stars 31 pro Daniella Karagach to miss week two

As you prepare for tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 31 episode, there will be one notable change when it comes to the pros.

According to a new report from TV Insider, reigning champ Daniella Karagach (who won last year’s show with partner Iman Shumpert) is going to be gone from the ballroom tonight due to a positive test. Here is what a rep for the Disney+ series had to say per the aforementioned site:

“Unfortunately, Daniella Karagach tested positive overnight for Covid. She is completely asymptomatic and is self-quarantining. Everyone who has been in close contact with her has tested negative … Dance troupe member Alexis Warr will step in and dance with Joseph [Baena] in Daniella’s place tonight. Following our strict protocols, those considered close contacts to Daniella will be masked on tonight’s show.”

The concern long-term here is clearly going to be Joseph’s status on the show and/or next week’s episode, given that he would have to be considered a close contact: The two dance together in rehearsals constantly! We did see a similar situation last year when Cody Rigsby found himself at one point performing by himself in a temporarily-converted dance floor after he was forced to quarantine. This came after his pro Cheryl Burke was unable to perform due to a positive test. It’s at least good that the show is continuing to follow as many different protocols as possible, especially when you consider that there is a live audience this season and the streaming service is trying to bring it a little bit closer to what it was like back on ABC before the onset of the global health crisis.

Remember that the latest Dancing with the Stars episode will stream tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

