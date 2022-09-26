The Boys season 4 premiere date talk: Prepare with new bloopers

Amazon most likely knows that there will be a lot of people waiting for The Boys season 4 premiere date news over the next several months. What can they do to respond to some of that?

Well, we should start off here with a sad dose of reality: There won’t be news on this subject at any point in the near future. What’s the reason for that? It’s pretty simple in that we’re still a long ways away. More than likely, we won’t get a premiere date for a good year. That’s going to be a hard thing to digest; there is 100% no denying that.

If you want to check out our full review now for The Boys season 3 finale, go ahead and visit the link here. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other great updates moving forward.

Well, here is the good news that we can hand over to you at present: Even though we’re going to be waiting for a long time to see the show back on the air, the folks over at Amazon are going to do a good job giving us a few tidbits to tide us over! That includes the new blooper reel for season 3 over at the link here. Because we’re talking about The Boys here, it’s obviously worth remembering that there’s some strong language in here. Still, it’s really funny to see Antony Starr, Jensen Ackles, and others constantly shift between their real personalities and their characters. We can’t even imagine what it’s like for Starr getting into Homelander’s boots every day, given that the guys is more or less the worst person imaginable.

Our hope is that we’ll get filming updates and some other great scoop over the next few weeks. Odds are, The Boys season 4 itself won’t be back until either late 2023 or early 2024; it is too early to narrow it down further than that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Boys, including other insight when it comes to the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to a The Boys season 4 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around — there are some other updates on the way here that you will not want to miss moving forward. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







