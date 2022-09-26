SEAL Team season 6 episode 3 spoilers: A look at ‘Growing Pains’

This coming Sunday on Paramount+ you’re going to have a chance to see SEAL Team season 6 episode 3 officially arrive — want to learn more about it now?

First things first, let’s talk for a moment about the title here: “Growing Pains.” This is an installment that will feature Bravo Team getting thrown almost immediately back into the fire after a little reprieve and some time back home. They may all still be wrestling with their feelings over what happened to Clay, but they don’t have an opportunity to just sit back and process it. They have to be ready for when the next mission calls and in this case, it’s already calling.

Below, you can check out the full SEAL Team season 6 episode 3 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

BRAVO finds unlikely allies as they are deployed to Northern Syria to track down those responsible for the attack on the U.S.S. Crampton.

What we’ve learned already about this mission in Northern Syria is that effectively, Bravo will be out on their own except for these “unlikely allies.” There won’t be much when it comes to American support on the ground, and we don’t have to tell you just how dangerous this whole situation could end up being. Bravo has overcome a lot on the job before, and they may have to do so again here.

One other thing we’re sure the writers will be bringing in here shortly is new SEAL (or at least new to Bravo) in Omar. He’s been around for a good while and with that, he has his own way of doing things. You better believe that there will be tension that comes with that, and it probably will spill out more and more over time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now!

What do you most want to see on SEAL Team season 6 episode 3?

Is there any one thing you’re especially excited about here? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







