Big Brother 24 finale: Are Taylor Hale, Joseph Abdin together?

Now that we know that Taylor Hale is the winner of Big Brother 24, let’s get to the question a lot of people have. Is their hope for a relationship between her and Joseph Abdin?

While the two were never an official showmance at any point during the game, it’s clear that there were some feelings there. Some of those feelings even intensified for Joseph after he was evicted from the house! Just look at his facial expression when he learned via Alyssa about Monte and Taylor.

At the end of the finale, Taylor basically confirmed that she and Monte are just friends, making it sound as though this was just a fling between two people pretty bored near the end of the season. Following that, we had the message from Joseph on Twitter — his first since leaving the game.

Hello world, never in a million years would I thought I had all this love and support waiting for me. I truly love you all, brb I’m following a trail of chips 😉 pic.twitter.com/uOmSpuvVGs — Joseph Abdin (@JosephAbdin) September 26, 2022

Doesn’t that inspire a little bit of hope? We know that Taylor cares a lot about Joseph, as well, and what little exchanges we’ve seen since the finale are enough to bring a smile to our face.

Now with all of that being said, it’s important to note that nothing is official when it comes to the two right now, and nor could it be for a long time. These are two people who have just gone through an absolutely insane experience the past few months and probably need time to adjust to normal life. If something works out between the two of them, it will; there is a natural connection, and Taylor will probably appreciate Joseph even more after realizing more and more how much he had her back through the entirety of the game. Heck, it felt like the finale was even trying to be Joseph’s wingman at one point allowing him the chance to clear his name.

We tend not to get too invested in reality TV relationships because 1) we don’t know these people and 2) we’re jaded and have been let down a lot. However, it’s hard not to be invested here; it’s one of the most appealing pairings we’ve seen in a really long time.

Are you rooting for Joseph and Taylor following the Big Brother 24 finale?

