House of the Dragon season 1 episode 6: Is Laena Velaryon dead?

We had a feeling that House of the Dragon season 1 episode 6 was going to contain some pretty shocking moments from top to bottom.

Of course, the producers did still save the best for close to the end, as we saw Laena Velayron choose a very specific way to die: Via dragon. She was not going to go out the same way as Viserys’ late wife, and she also made a pretty clear decision in regards to letting Daemon choose. This could end up being one of the most iconic deaths of the whole season, mostly because of the visual way in which it was presented. This crazy crazy, to put it lightly.

Beyond the visual, there is one other specific thing we’ll remember from this whole exchange: Watching Laena say “dracarys” and order the dragon to put her to death.

The result of Laena’s death could end up being seismic within the show for so many reasons. For starters, this is the sort of thing that could force Daemon to be closer to King’s Landing again after some time away. This is someone who was at one point content to be away from the politics, understanding where he was by and large within the line of succession. Yet, now so many things may be different. It opens the door to new variables and that’s something that has to be considered.

Once again, here is your reminder to prepare for anything in this show.

