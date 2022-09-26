Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Showtime’s debate

As we inch closer to a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date on Showtime, we do think the powers-that-be have a lot to think about.

So what is their central debate here? It comes down to not just when they want to premiere the latest batch of episodes, but also when they want to share some of the first footage. When is the metaphorical cat going to be let out of the bag here?

The first important bit of news that we’ll mention here is that Showtime obviously wants to make the new season a huge success. Yellowjackets may be the most important show that they have at this point when it comes to generating some mainstream success for itself. They will probably start a push for it near the end of the year with that in mind.

Remember, the first season came out in late 2021, and we tend to think they are more than aware that people will start clamoring for it at around that time. It benefits them to start giving us footage around that time, even if we don’t get a full trailer or even an official premiere date until we get around to January.

For those who have not heard at the moment…

Season 2 of Yellowjackets will not be done with production until we get around to February, and it should premiere until some point after that. Our hope is that we’ll see it in late February or early March, but time will tell.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere at Showtime?

