House of the Dragon season 1 episode 7: The aftermath of death

Want to get a sense of what’s coming on House of the Dragon season 1 episode 7? There is SO much chaos and destruction to come, as if the end of tonight’s episode wasn’t any indication.

We, of course, have seen plenty of deaths surrounding the larger Game of Thrones universe and yet, we tend to imagine that Laena’s will stand out for some time. She went out in what the executive producers describe as a “dragon-rider’s death,” and it is the sort of thing that could dramatically shift the future of Daemon Targeryan — who as of late, has been living as far away as humanly possible from Westeros and all of the politics there.

Have you seen our review of the latest House of the Dragon episode? If not, go ahead and watch below! Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of additional insight moving forward.

So how will this death shape the series moving forward? We’re of course meant to wonder that and many other things, as well. There is an increasing divide in King’s Landing with different factions at place, and Rhaenyra is continuing to realize that her secrets are not anywhere near as covered-up and tidy as she may have wanted. These are things that she will have to contend with eventually, even if it is not a particularly easy thing for her to do.

The sad thing is that there are only four episodes to go this season. How did we get here so fast? The preview for what’s coming up made it clear that there is plenty of violence, chaos, and politics ahead — exactly what you want for this sort of show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to House of the Dragon right now

What do you most want to see on House of the Dragon season 1 episode 7?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







